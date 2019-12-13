Beyond the Noise: Black Friday and a new dawn for the indy movement?

Beyond the Noise with David Jamieson is a weekly podcast with CommonSpace journalist David Jamieson, where he gets behind the 24/7 news cycle and gets to the heart of issues, trying to find the substance behind the headlines.

IN this week’s podcast, Jamieson speaks to freelance journalist and columnist Caitlin Logan about the fallout for the 2019 General Election.

1:24 – What is the scale of Labour’s defeat? How has it changed the electoral map?

6:48 – What explains the success of the Conservatives?

10:52 – Is this the SNP’s most significant ever victory?

17:46 – Why ‘the centre’ still failed to materialise.

Picture: Laura Miller