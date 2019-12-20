Beyond the Noise: From the ruins - what next for Scottish independence?

Beyond the Noise with David Jamieson is a weekly podcast with CommonSpace journalist David Jamieson, where he gets behind the 24/7 news cycle and gets to the heart of issues, trying to find the substance behind the headlines.

IN this week’s podcast, Jamieson speaks to James Foley and Pete Ramand, co-authors of 'Yes: The radical case for independence' about the 2019 General Election and what it tells us about the future of the Scottish independence movement.

1:45 – Why Labour lost the election.

16:21 – How ‘left paternalism’ became a problem for Labour’s campaign.

27:27 – Why the Scottish independence referendum may be able to shine some light on how popular electoral politics can be approached differently.

31:50 – How the General Election outcome in Scotland poses new opportunities and problems for the independence movement.

46:04 – What form the confrontation between Edinburgh and Westminster will take in coming years.

