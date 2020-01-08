The Common Weal Policy Podcast - Episode #32

Episode 32 of the Common Weal Policy Podcast





Welcome to 2020 and Season 2 of the Common Weal Policy Podcast

This week, Campaigns Officer Jonathon Shafi and Head of Policy & Research Dr Craig Dalzell discuss Common Weal's plans for 2020 against a backdrop of the ongoing climate emergency, global wildfires, renewed conflict in the Middle East and, of course, Brexit.

This last one gets particular attention as the UK Government has announced intention to ignore the fact that the Scottish Parliament will refuse permission to allow the UK to legislate on devolved areas of government overriding the Scottish Government as it does so.

More about the Common Home project can be found at the website https://commonweal.scot/our-common-home

