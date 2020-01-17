Beyond the Noise: Has Johnson called the #indyref2 bluff?

Beyond the Noise with David Jamieson is a weekly podcast with CommonSpace journalist David Jamieson, where he gets behind the 24/7 news cycle and gets to the heart of issues, trying to find the substance behind the headlines.

IN this week’s podcast, Jamieson speaks to Dr Nick McKerrel, a senior law lecturer at Glasgow Caledonian University and an expert on constitutional law.

They discuss:

00:59 – What does the refusal of the section 30 order tell us about the balance of forces in the constitutional wrangle between Edinburgh and London?

8:30 – Has the new impasse exposed the weaknesses of SNP’s long run strategy for independence?

12:02 – Are we now living in post-referenda era Britain?

21:47 – Is there an international legal superstructure that could pressurise the UK to accept Scotland’s right to a vote?

Picture: Laura Miller