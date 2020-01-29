WE'RE HIRING: Reporter position

Applications for a reporter position due on 28 February

COMMONSPACE is seeking a news reporter with a good understanding of Scottish and UK politics, an engaging and eloquent writing style, and a commitment to good journalism.

Details of the role:

£9.30 an hour

30 hours per week. Permanent contract.

Closing date for applications: 28 February, 6pm

Start Date: Early March

Key requirements:

- Is a proficient writer capable of producing work in the CommonSpace house style

- Is engaged and interested in the Scottish political scene

- Has an understanding of journalism (though we do not require any minimum academic qualifications)

- Has a passion for social justice and believes in the news values of CommonSpace

- Can communicate complex ideas and issues in an accessible and creative way

- Can bring fresh ideas and angles to the news focus of the team

- Can develop strong contacts

- Can take notes and type efficiently

Desirable but not essential attributes:

- Is connected into the Scottish political community

- Has journalistic experience/qualifications

Further information:

- The successful applicant would be working under the editorial direction of CommonSpace editor Sean Bell.

- CommonSpace (commonspace.scot) is an online news and analysis Scottish politics website based on the ethos and values of the Common Weal think-tank and campaign group. It is editorially independent from Common Weal.

- Common Weal (allofusfirst.org) is a grassroots funded think-and-do tank campaigning for social and economic equality in Scotland.

Contact:

If you would like any further information or if you have any questions at all about the job contact sean@common.scot. To apply, email Sean a CV and a covering letter.