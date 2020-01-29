WE'RE HIRING: Reporter position

Applications for a reporter position due on 28 February
COMMONSPACE is seeking a news reporter with a good understanding of Scottish and UK politics, an engaging and eloquent writing style, and a commitment to good journalism.
Details of the role:
£9.30 an hour
30 hours per week. Permanent contract.
Closing date for applications: 28 February, 6pm
Start Date: Early March
Key requirements:
- Is a proficient writer capable of producing work in the CommonSpace house style
- Is engaged and interested in the Scottish political scene
- Has an understanding of journalism (though we do not require any minimum academic qualifications)
- Has a passion for social justice and believes in the news values of CommonSpace
- Can communicate complex ideas and issues in an accessible and creative way
- Can bring fresh ideas and angles to the news focus of the team
- Can develop strong contacts
- Can take notes and type efficiently
Desirable but not essential attributes:
- Is connected into the Scottish political community
- Has journalistic experience/qualifications
Further information:
- The successful applicant would be working under the editorial direction of CommonSpace editor Sean Bell.
- CommonSpace (commonspace.scot) is an online news and analysis Scottish politics website based on the ethos and values of the Common Weal think-tank and campaign group. It is editorially independent from Common Weal.
- Common Weal (allofusfirst.org) is a grassroots funded think-and-do tank campaigning for social and economic equality in Scotland.
Contact:
If you would like any further information or if you have any questions at all about the job contact sean@common.scot. To apply, email Sean a CV and a covering letter.