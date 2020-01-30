Beyond the Noise: Brexit day and beyond - what does it mean for indy?

Beyond the Noise with David Jamieson is a weekly podcast with CommonSpace journalist David Jamieson, where he gets behind the 24/7 news cycle and gets to the heart of issues, trying to find the substance behind the headlines.

IN this week’s podcast, Jamieson speaks to Kirsty Hughes Director Scottish Centre on European Relations on the week Britain leaves the EU.

They discuss:

1:17 – What comes next for the UK and Scotland regarding Brexit, what’s the timeline of the coming months?

10:24 – Can ‘independence in Europe’ survive Brexit and the exit of the UK from the European single market and customs union?

16:31 – Will Brexit create further problem’s for the SNP’s position on currency in an independent Scotland?