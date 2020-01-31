Re-imagining Re-integration: CommonSpace Speaks to Vox Liminis

VOX LIMINIS, an organisation that undertakes arts-based research into issues affecting those that have experienced the criminal justice system, has recently published a paper giving insight into the hostile environment facing those 'coming home'.
“And one of the things that the Distant Voices project does [...] is try to flip the narrative about rehabilitation, and say that it’s not just about a person being made ready to return, it’s about everybody being ready to receive them. And that second part of the process of re-integration has been neglected by policy makers.”
