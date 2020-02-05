The Common Weal Policy Podcast - Episode #35

Episode 35 of the Common Weal Policy Podcast





You can download the episode directly here.

In this episode, Jonathon Shafi and Craig Dalzell discuss Common Weal's latest policy paper Within Our Grasp - a campaign strategy aimed at winning independence.

The main paper can be read here and a shorter summary paper can be read here.

Within Our Grasp looks at the current situation of the independence campaign - having had a Section 30 request to hold a referendum denied and with no prospect of the decision being reversed any time soon - and lays out what should be the next steps.

The paper looks at the tools that could be used in a non-violent campaign of escalating pressure to be exerted on Westminster so that they eventually decide that Scotland cannot be governed, that they are incapable of governing Scotland and that continue to try to govern Scotland is more painful than letting go.

These steps escalate from a campaign of mockery and humiliation, up through "civil obedience" - where Scottish MPs could disrupt the House of Commons by forcing the House to "work to rule" and obey all of its conventions - even when they make it impossible to get work done. Should this campaign reach its limits then Scotland should be ready to mount a campaign of non-violent civil disobedience until independence is achieved.

Common Weal has also recently published Our Common Home: A Green New Deal for Scotland.

More about the Common Home project can be found at the website https://commonweal.scot/our-common-home

The books can be bought at the Common Weal shop here.

And the policy papers and technical reports mentioned can all be found in the Common Weal Policy Library.

Common Weal's work is only possible thanks to our generous supporters who regularly donate an average of £10 per month. If you would like to help us build our vision of an All of Us First Scotland, you can do so here: http://commonweal.scot/about/donate

The Policy Podcast would like to discuss all of Common Weal's policy papers in detail over the next several months so if there are any papers that you would like to see covered sooner rather than later, send your suggestions in to craig@common.scot

You can also find us on iTunes, Spotify, Castbox, Stitcher, Tunein, iHeart Radio and other major podcast aggregators.



You can also add the podcast to your RSS feed using this link: https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/264906.rss

Theme

"Hiding Your Reality" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/