Govan Docks Regeneration Trust have been holding consultations on the future prospects of Govan graving docks, and have just released the findings of their consultation.

"THE DEFAULT idea was 750 high rise flats, well now there are all sorts of other ideas and visions and aspirations, including bringing jobs, training and employment opportunities back for Govan, which would be very, very welcome".

www.govandocks.wordpress.com

www.memoryofwater.eu